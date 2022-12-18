Mike Lindell Reinstated on Twitter

Mike Lindell has returned to Twitter after his previously "permanent" suspension was reversed, and called in his first post to "melt down" the nation's electronic voting machines.

"MELT DOWN THE ELECTRONIC VOTING MACHINES AND TURN THEM INTO PRISON BARS," the MyPillow CEO posted, reports The Independent.

Twitter permanently suspended Lindell in January 2021 but allowed him to return in May 2022. He was quickly suspended again for repeated violations of the social media giant's civic integrity policies. At that time, the suspension was announced that it was permanent.

Even after the January 2021 suspension, Lindell kept posting from the MyPillow account, including calling for then-CEO Jack Dorsey to be imprisoned. That account was also banned for violating Twitter's policies on ban evasion.

According to Twitter policy, users are forbidden from "manipulating or interfering in elections or other civic processes."

This includes "posting or sharing content that may suppress participation or mislead people about when, where, or how to participate in a civic process." The company also says that it will "label or remove false or misleading information intended to undermine public confidence in an election or other civic process" and suppress or label content determined to contain "false or misleading information about civic processes."

After his suspension, Lindell tried launching his own social media platform. However, it was overwhelmed by technical issues and later used to host a two-hour film on theories about the 2020 election.

Lindell is challenging Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel for her seat.

Voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems has sued Lindell, seeking $1.3 billion in damages on claims of defamation.

So far no court, state or other legal jurisdiction has found that the voting software used during the 2020 election was manipulated or fraudulently engaged.

The Supreme Court in October rejected Lindell's attempts to dismiss the lawsuit, and last fall, a lower-court ruling found his claims on the 2020 election and former President Donald Trump's loss to President Joe Biden to be "inherently improbable" and said he "failed to acknowledge the validity of countervailing evidence."