Mike Lindell to Newsmax: FBI Trying to 'Intimidate,' 'Silence Our Voices'

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, in an exclusive interview on Newsmax, detailed the high-pressure "intimidation" tactics of the FBI cornering him and seizing his cellphone at a Hardee's drive-thru.

"They're going to find nothing," Lindell told Wednesday night's "Eric Bolling The Balance." "They're going to find a lot of promo codes for a lot of my products, so people can back me and back MyPillow."

"Newsmax has been great by the way: Promo code Newsmax," Lindell added in a light-hearted quip while sharing his serious invasion, which he called "disgusting."

"We have the FBI being weaponized by our government, taking stuff from citizens, bashing in doors," Lindell added to host Eric Bolling.

"That's what this is: It's to silence our voices."

Lindell, who said he has defied FBI orders not to tell the story of his cellphone seizure, told Bolling his car was "boxed in" by a fleet of FBI cars in a Hardee's drive-thru, "just like you'd see in the movies — something out of a gangster movie."

"This is like the Gestapo right out of Nazi Germany," Lindell said. "They're coming in there to intimidate people."

Lindell blasted the investigators at the scene for making a "scene" in public instead of just "coming to my home."

"We pulled up ahead a little and a car came out in front and stopped," Lindell recalled. "I said to my buddy, 'That's weird — something's going down.' I actually said that."

"And I said, 'We've got some bad people here,'" noting he did not know the vehicles were those with U.S. government law enforcement officials or gangsters, even if "they didn't come out with guns blazing."

Before getting to the purpose of the Hardee's parking lot raid — to act on a warrant for Lindell's personal cellphone, FBI investigators asked about where he has flown his private plane, to which Lindell replied, "That's none of your business."

"Why didn't you guys come to my house instead of making a random scene at a parking lot?" Lindell recalled telling the FBI.

The warrant sought Lindell's cellphone for an investigation into an alleged felony related to voting machines, which Lindell said he had no part of, other than seeking to lobby states to move toward paper ballots, Lindell told Bolling.

"'We're not arresting you or anything, you haven't done anything, but we have to take your cellphone,'" Lindell recalled being told.

"I said, 'You're not taking my cellphone; I run all my company off this. I'd rather you arrest me; you're not taking my cellphone, I haven't done anything wrong.'"

"I said, 'If I won't give it to you, will you arrest me instead?'"

Lindell was initially denied being able to call his attorney at the scene, he said, telling the FBI, "I need to call my attorney. I don't even know if this stuff is real."

"It was just disgusting," Lindell told Bolling. "They wouldn't even tell me why."

