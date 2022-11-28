Mike Lindell to Newsmax: 'Big Holes in the Boat' at RNC

When you fail and do not change the input, your output is destined to fail again, MyPillow founder Mike Lindell told Newsmax as he announced his campaign to be the next chair of the Republican National Committee.

"It's a big problem; it's one of the most important organizations in our country and it's: 2018, fail; 2020, fail; 2022, fail," Lindell told Monday's "Eric Bolling The Balance." "That's three Fs in a row. And when you're CEO or head of any company, you're out. You don't get three chances like that.

"Ronna McDaniel has failed. She has done nothing but fail."

Lindell is a midwestern business mogul who says he has the answers to what ails the Republican Party, and it is the lack of leadership at the RNC, he told host Eric Bolling.

"I found out this from her own people in Michigan: They're disgusted with her, and there's big holes in the boat," Lindell said. "Let me tell you something, if you have a business and your footprint changes, it can't be the same input or you're gonna get the same output.

"You have to change the input. You've got to change the status quo to get something different. And these donors, Eric, are going ask, 'Hey, why should we put another dime into the RNC?"

Lindell said he was urged to run against RNC chair McDaniel, because they said the GOP needs "a leader."

"I've proven what I can do; I've got businesses, 2,000 employees," Lindell added. "When I came up against adversity and my footprint of this country changes — like just for example — just Walmart dropping me in May, I had to make a decision, you know, to not lay off employees. They have families and such.

"Instead, I quick opened up MyStore.com, moved them over there into shipping. I changed what I'm gonna do as a business, based on my footprint."

Lindell took specific exception to McDaniel not pressing the issue of election integrity, which ultimately allowed the same problematic states get controlled by Democrats — Pennsylvania and Arizona.

"She did a lot non-things," Lindell said. "She raised a bunch of money for election integrity, and never spent a dime towards it, and that's the biggest thing I'm hearing is she lied to the American people. She lied to us all.

"You made promises, and then for whatever reason, whether you are afraid of lawfare, whatever it was, you didn't spend a dime on it," he added.

While Lindell has been tied closely to former President Donald Trump, he is not going to "solicit" his endorsement for the Jan. 23 vote for RNC chair – instead he is going to focus on the 168 voters in the RNC.

"I'm talking to all 168 of the people that vote in this," he said asking "where the problems are. "One of biggest things the donors have told me they're not getting results for their money. The old, put in millions of millions of dollars in your candidate; we're going to get behind it and they'll win.

"Well, that doesn't work anymore., if you don't have a fair playing field, IE election integrity."

Elections have changed because of mass mail-in ballots and the RNC has to evolve, too, Lindell continued.

The RNC has got to get behind a new system for our elections; that's the bottom line," he said. "You can pour money in, you can go out and raise millions and hundreds of millions of dollars and billions.

"It doesn't matter if you have elections systems that don't work. The RNC did nothing to fight these in all these states."

Lindell said the Legislatures and the not the state attorneys general make election laws in each state.

"You got stuff going on in Arizona right now, as we speak today, and where's the RNC?" Lindell asked. "They have just deserted anything to do with election integrity or election crime and those things that needs to change.

"The donors have got to have confidence, and the people that were within the RNC need confidence that they're making progress and that they're going to win."

Lindell noted the irony of the RNC vote coming via secret paper ballots.

"There's no machines," Lindell said. "What a concept."

For those concerned Lindell might have his hands in too many business ventures to focus on the RNC, he demurred.

"I don't fail, when I go all in on something," he said. "I've done my due diligence, Eric.

"Do I have the time? Absolutely. I spend 18 hours a day right now on stuff for this country."

Lindell vowed to make quick changes if he is elected RNC chair.

"It's not going to take years, either," he concluded. "It's going to be very fast, and I've been down this road before where I faced adversity. Where you have to change your input to get a different output.

"We need to start winning, Eric. This party has to start winning."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!