Johnson Urges Tighter Secret Service Security

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Monday called for the Secret Service to "tighten up" its security protocols after a gunman breached a checkpoint at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner over the weekend.

The incident occurred Saturday night at the Washington Hilton, where President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other senior officials were attending the annual gathering when gunfire erupted near a security screening area.

Authorities said the culprit breached a checkpoint and tried to move toward the main ballroom before being stopped by law enforcement, triggering a rapid evacuation of top officials.

Republican leaders, including Johnson, expressed relief that the president was not harmed and praised law enforcement's response.

Johnson, who attended the dinner, criticized what he described as insufficient screening measures at the venue.

"From a layman's perspective, it looked a little lax in terms of getting into the building," Johnson said in a televised interview on Monday. "I didn't see the magnetometers, but it doesn't sound like it was sufficient."

Johnson said he and other senior officials entered through a separate back entrance with their own security teams.

Federal authorities are continuing to investigate.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said law enforcement officials believe the culprit was targeting administration officials "likely including the president," describing the outcome as "a massive security success story."

The suspect is expected to appear in court later Monday.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the response by federal agents.

"The president has said, he believes the protocols worked," Leavitt said. "Secret Service did their jobs well. They communicated with one another to remove the president and the vice president to safety as quickly as they could and, obviously, to neutralize the shooter."

TheWhite House Correspondents' Association dinner is one of Washington's most prominent annual events, drawing top political leaders and journalists and presenting significant security challenges due to the concentration of high-ranking officials in one location.

The suspect was stopped before reaching the main ballroom, and at least one law enforcement officer was struck in a bullet-resistant vest but is expected to recover.

Johnson said the gunfire underscores the need for stronger protections.

"This can't go on," Johnson said, adding that Trump is "the most attacked, maligned political figure in history. He's very resilient, but he needs greater protection."

Johnson also signaled that congressional oversight is likely.

"We'll do what we can in Congress, but we need leaders of the Secret Service to tighten up and reevaluate these things," he said. "That critique is right."

The episode marks the third apparent threat against Trump in recent years and is expected to prompt further review of security planning for major political events.