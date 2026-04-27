GOP Senators in Wake of Shooting: Nuke Filibuster

In the aftermath of the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, several Republican senators said it's time to end the legislative filibuster to reopen the Department of Homeland Security.

DHS has been shut down since Feb. 14 as Democrats refuse to provide the necessary support to override the 60-vote threshold to reopen the agency. Republicans have a 53-47 edge in the Senate, requiring seven Democrats to cross the aisle.

Democrats have said they do not want to fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection unless changes are made.

"The Democrats will [end the filibuster] when they get the majority," Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued in a TV interview Sunday.

"At a moment of national danger, if Democrats refuse to fund DHS, I will say this would be the time to nuke the filibuster for good," Johnson added. "We need to hold a vote right away. Let's find areas of agreement and make this country safer."

Johnson called on Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., and other moderate Democrats to support funding DHS.

"So many of the Senate Democrats ran as moderates. Now, are they really?" Johnson said.

"Let's have those seven Democrat moderates … I know John Fetterman will step up to the plate. … Where are the other six that will step up to the plate in this moment of national danger, after this moment?" he asked.

Republicans can ditch the filibuster with a simple majority vote.

"No more delays. No more excuses," Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, wrote on social media.

"If Democrats still insist on filibustering DHS funding, it's time to nuke the filibuster. No more playing around. Senate GOP colleagues, who else is on board?" said Lee.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., also echoed calls to get rid of the filibuster.

"Congress should've FULLY FUNDED DHS a long time ago," Scott wrote on social media. "It's absurd that we let Democrats put us in this situation. No more GAMES.

"If 7 won't join us and vote to fund DHS this week, it's time to BLOW UP the filibuster to get this DONE and keep America SAFE."