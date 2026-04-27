A federal judge on Monday paused his decision forcing the University of Pennsylvania to provide a federal civil rights agency with information on Jewish students, faculty, and campus groups as part of an ​investigation into allegations of antisemitism.

U.S. District Judge Gerald Pappert in ⁠Philadelphia agreed to stay his March 31 ​decision while Penn appeals.

The Equal Employment ⁠Opportunity Commission is probing Penn's response to campus protests over the Israel-Hamas war.

The Ivy League school ‌and some of its students ​and faculty say providing "lists ‌of Jews" involved in campus groups violates privacy and ‌civil rights.

The case is part of the Trump administration's broader scrutiny of schools ⁠that it says ‌promote "woke" ideologies.

Pappert on Monday said there was no harm ⁠to ⁠the EEOC in pausing his ruling until the Philadelphia-based 3rd ‌U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals weighs in.

A Penn spokesperson said the university will proceed with its ‌pending ​appeal of ‌the March 31 decision. The EEOC did not respond to a request for ​comment.