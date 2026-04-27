Judge Pauses Order Requiring Penn Data in Antisemitism Probe

A federal judge on Monday paused his decision forcing the University of Pennsylvania to provide a federal civil rights agency with information on Jewish students, faculty, and campus groups as part of an investigation into allegations of antisemitism.
U.S. District Judge Gerald Pappert in Philadelphia agreed to stay his March 31 decision while Penn appeals.
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is probing Penn's response to campus protests over the Israel-Hamas war.
The Ivy League school and some of its students and faculty say providing "lists of Jews" involved in campus groups violates privacy and civil rights.
The case is part of the Trump administration's broader scrutiny of schools that it says promote "woke" ideologies.
Pappert on Monday said there was no harm to the EEOC in pausing his ruling until the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals weighs in.
A Penn spokesperson said the university will proceed with its pending appeal of the March 31 decision. The EEOC did not respond to a request for comment.
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