Tags: migrants | crossings | border patrol | texas

Border Patrol Closes Bridge on US-Mexico Border

By    |   Wednesday, 20 September 2023 07:25 PM EDT

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has closed Eagle Pass International Bridge on the U.S.-Mexico border due to an influx of migrants.

"By order of US Customs and Border Protection, Eagle Pass Bridge 1 will be shut down for all vehicles effective at 6:00pm today until further notice," the city of Eagle Pass, Texas, said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"All vehicles must use Bridge 2 to cross to Mexico and/or the United States."

Over 2,200 migrants, reportedly mostly Venezuelan nationals, entered Eagle Pass from Mexico two days ago, according to Border Patrol sources who spoke with Fox News.

Border crossings have surged in the past several weeks, according to NBC News, which last week reported that crossings in Arizona and California have reached as many as 2,000 per day.

On Sunday alone, Border Patrol apprehended more than 7,500 migrants.

A Customs and Border Protection spokesperson told the news outlet it remained "vigilant and expect to see fluctuations, knowing that smugglers continue to use misinformation to prey on vulnerable individuals."

"CBP is working according to plan and as part of our standard processes to quickly decompress the areas along the southwest border, and safely and efficiently screen and process migrants to place them in immigration enforcement proceedings consistent with our laws."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 20 September 2023 07:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

