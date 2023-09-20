×
Tags: texas | illegal | migrant | murder | open borders

Catch-and-Release Illegal Charged With Texas Murder

By    |   Wednesday, 20 September 2023 11:07 AM EDT

A 64-year-old illegal immigrant from Peru, who was released by federal border officials, was charged with a murder in Texas this week.

Roberto Emilio Vasquez-Santamaria is alleged to have committed murder this week after having crossed the U.S. southern border in May, only to be released with a notice to appear for a 2025 court date, a source confirmed Wednesday to Newsmax.

News of the murder charge was initially reported by the Maverick County Sheriff's Facebook account Tuesday.

"Sheriff Update‼️" the post read. "Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber would like to update our Community in reference to a homicide that occurred yesterday. Roberto Emilio Vasquez-Santamaria has been charged with murder, a 64 year old male from Peru.

"Sheriff Schmerber would like to thank Ranger Balderas for his assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Sheriffs Office Criminal Investigation Division for their hard work."

Vasquez-Santamaria was processed by border officials after crossing the U.S. border illegally in May, given a NTA/OR (notice to appear/own recognizance) with a court date in 2025 before being transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, who released him on own recognizance, the source told Newsmax.

Republicans and former President Donald Trump have long sought to end a U.S. "catch and release" immigration policy that permits illegal border crossers to remain in the country under the mere request to appear before an immigration judge months, if not years, down the road.

Trump has long rebuked the crossing of illegal immigrants that might commit violent crime on Americans or property in the U.S.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 20 September 2023 11:07 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

