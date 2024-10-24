LA Prosecutors to Recommend Resentencing Menendez Brothers

Los Angeles prosecutors on Thursday announced that they would recommend that Erik and Lyle Menendez be resentenced for the 1989 murder of their parents more than 30 years after their conviction.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón is expected to announce the decision in a press conference on Thursday, according to NBC Los Angeles. Gascón previously said that his office would review the case in light of new evidence and a recent determination that the brothers, who each received a life sentence for their crimes, pose no further danger to society.

NBC reports that the new piece of evidence under consideration is a letter that Erik Menendez wrote to his cousin alleging that he was sexually assaulted by his father. Gascón’s office also said they were looking into a signed declaration by a former member of the band Menudo who alleges he was also assaulted by Jose Menendez.

The Los Angeles Association of Deputy District Attorneys issued a statement criticizing the decision, saying, “LA County District Attorney George Gascón has once again demonstrated his opportunism. Throughout his disastrous tenure as DA, Gascón has consistently prioritized celebrity cases over the rights of crime victims, showing more interest in being in the spotlight than in upholding justice.”