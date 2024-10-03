WATCH TV LIVE

LA Prosecutors to Review '96 Menendez Brothers Parricide Case

Thursday, 03 October 2024 06:36 PM EDT

Prosecutors in Los Angeles are reviewing new evidence in the case of the Menendez brothers, who were convicted of killing their parents in their Beverly Hills mansion more than 35 years ago, the city's district attorney said Thursday.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said during a news conference that attorneys for Erik Menendez, 53, and his 56-year-old brother, Lyle Menendez, have asked a court to vacate their conviction.

Gascon said his office will review new evidence and also decide whether the case should be considered for resentencing. A hearing was scheduled for Nov. 29.

The brothers were given life sentences for fatally shooting their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, in 1989.

Lyle, who was then 21, and Erik, then 18, admitted they fatally shot their entertainment executive father and their mother with shotguns, but said they feared their parents were about to kill them to prevent the disclosure of the father's long-term sexual molestation of Erik.

Prosecutors contended there was no evidence of any molestation. They said the sons were after their parents' multimillion-dollar estate.

Jurors rejected a death sentence in favor of life without parole.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


