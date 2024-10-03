Melania Trump Unveils Pro-choice Stance in New Memoir

Former first lady Melania Trump will detail her pro-choice stance on abortion in her upcoming memoir and said there's "no room for compromise" on the issue in a video released to promote the book on Thursday.

An excerpt from her upcoming memoir "Melania" obtained by The Guardian said that the former first lady said she believes that "it is imperative to guarantee that women have autonomy in deciding their preference of having children, based on their own convictions, free from any intervention or pressure from the government."

She added: "Why should anyone other than the woman herself have the power to determine what she does with her own body? A woman's fundamental right of individual liberty, to her own life, grants her the authority to terminate her pregnancy if she wishes."

The excerpt continued: "Restricting a woman's right to choose whether to terminate an unwanted pregnancy is the same as denying her control over her own body. I have carried this belief with me throughout my entire adult life."

She reiterated her stance on abortion Thursday morning in a social media teaser promoting her book: "Individual freedom is a fundamental principle that I safeguard. Without a doubt, there is no room for compromise when it comes to this essential right that all women possess from birth."