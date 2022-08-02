News Outlets Sue Over Uvalde School Shooting Records

A group of more than a dozen news organizations is suing the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) claiming the agency is not releasing certain records relating to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The suit was filed Monday in state district court by The Texas Tribune, The Washington Post, The New York Times, NBC News, ABC News, CBS News, and others.

Media outlets have made about 70 requests for records to the public safety department, which has refused to release the information, The Texas Tribune noted. The requested records include body camera footage, emails, forensic, and ballistic records and call logs.

"In the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, and continuing throughout the ensuing two months, DPS has declined to provide any meaningful information in response to the requests regarding the events of that day — despite the awful reality that some 376 members of law enforcement responded to the tragedy, and hundreds of those were in the school or on school property not going into the unlocked classroom where the gunman continued killing helpless youth," the lawsuit states.

"At the same time, DPS has offered conflicting accounts regarding the response of law enforcement, the conduct of its officers, the results of its own investigation, and the agency's justifications for withholding information from the public."

KENS5-TV, one of those outlets suing, claimed DPS has withheld most information relating to the murders of the 19 students and two teachers.