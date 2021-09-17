×
Texas GOP Rep. Matt Krause Challenging State AG Ken Paxton

ken paxton speaks during a congressional hearing
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (Eric Gay/AP)

By    |   Friday, 17 September 2021 09:36 AM

Texas State Rep. Matt Krause has announced he is entering the 2022 Republican primary to challenge the state's Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Two other Republicans — former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman and Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush — have also announced they will run in the primary.

Paxton has spent six years in office. He is facing federal felony securities fraud charges, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram noted.

"Anytime you have that kind of environment surrounding an office, it takes your focus off the ability, not necessarily to do anything good for Texans, but most effective and the best things for Texas," Krause said.

"I can bring a faithful, conservative fighter to that position to ensure that we are doing all we can to protect the values and liberties of Texans while pushing back against a [Joe] Biden and [Kamala] Harris administration that too often seeks to exert too much influence into the lives of Texans."

Krause, an attorney, practiced constitutional law before serving in the state legislature.

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Paxton in the race.

"Attorney General Ken Paxton has been bravely on the front line in the fight for Texas, and America, against the vicious and very dangerous Radical Left Democrats, and the foolish and unsuspecting RINOs [Republicans in Name Only] that are destroying our country," Trump said in a statement issued in July.

