×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Donald Trump | paxton | trump | communications | january 6

Jan. 6 Panel Wants Texas AG Paxton's Communications With Trump Officials

ken paxton speaks into mic on outdoor stage
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks in Washington, at a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save America Rally" on Jan. 6, 2021. (Jacquelyn Marti/AP)

By    |   Friday, 27 August 2021 10:48 AM

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's select committee probing the Jan. 6 incidents at the U.S. Capitol is asking for any records of communications between Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and the Trump administration in the days leading up to the attack, The Texas Tribune is reporting.

According to the outlet, the request came this week as a part of a series of letters seeking material from agencies, including the National Archives and Records Administration, the FBI, and Homeland Security.

In the letter to the National Archives, committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., asked that it hand over "all documents and communications referring or relating to the 2020 election results between White House officials and officials of state Governments." 

The Tribune said the document listed Paxton, along with seven officials from other states.

The Dallas Morning News reported the letter went on to say: "Our Constitution provides for a peaceful transfer of power, and this investigation seeks to evaluate threats to that process, identify lessons learned and recommend laws, policies, procedures, rules, or regulations necessary to protect our republic in the future."

Paxton was one of those who spoke at the pro-Trump rally prior to the Capitol attack, according to the newspaper.

"What we have in President Trump is a fighter," the paper quoted Paxton as saying during the rally. "And I think that’s why we’re all here. We will not quit fighting. We’re Texans, we’re Americans, and the fight will go on."

Meanwhile, the  committee will also seek phone records from several hundred individuals, including lawmakers, Thompson said on Monday.

He told reporters the committee would be sending letters to telecommunications companies and social media companies, requesting they preserve relevant documents connected to "several hundred" people.

Thompson said the letters would seek voluntary compliance before the committee would issue subpoenas.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's select committee probing the Jan. 6 incidents at the U.S. Capitol is asking for any records of communications between Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton...
paxton, trump, communications, january 6
299
2021-48-27
Friday, 27 August 2021 10:48 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved