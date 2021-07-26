Trump Endorses Texas AG Paxton for Reelection

Former President Donald Trump endorsed GOP Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for reelection Tuesday.

Trump released a statement released via his Save America PAC, saying that “Attorney General Ken Paxton has been bravely on the front line in the fight for Texas, and America, against the vicious and very dangerous Radical Left Democrats, and the foolish and unsuspecting RINOs that are destroying our Country. Ken is strong on Crime, Border Security, the Second Amendment, Election Integrity and, above all, our Constitution. He loves our Military and our Vets. It is going to take a PATRIOT like Ken Paxton to advance America First policies in order to Make America Great Again. Ken has my Complete and Total Endorsement for another term as Attorney General of Texas. He is a true Texan who will keep Texas safe—and will never let you down!”

In response, Paxton tweeted that he was “[H]onored to receive the endorsement of President Donald J. Trump.”

Paxton has publicly sided with Trump on many major issues, including backing Trump’s call for a forensic audit into the 2020 election in Texas and combating illegal immigration in the legal sphere.