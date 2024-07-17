Rep. Mast: Biden Has Weakened Armed Forces

Congressman Brian Mast, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, slammed President Joe Biden for his claim that no service members died under his watch, USA Today reports.

"Biden delivered what President Trump rightly called 'the most embarrassing day in American history,'" Mast said in remarks at the RNC Wednesday night, in reference to the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"And what's worse is that Joe Biden doesn't even remember that it cost the lives of 13 American heroes … when their coffins arrived in Dover, he did remember to check his watch didn't he," said Mast.

Mast was referring to Biden staring at his watch during a ceremony at Dover Air Force Base in 2021 for 13 United States servicemen killed in the terror attack near the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. The troops had been aiding the evacuation of Americans from the country.

Mast said nearly 2,500 of his fellow service members gave their lives in that war.

"Joe Biden disgraces their sacrifice and all Afghanistan veterans … American veterans and service members deserve better," he said to the applause of the crowd in Milwaukee.

Mast, who lost two legs in Afghanistan, said nothing could stop him from "standing next to Donald Trump and fighting for America."

The father of four said Trump deterred the country's enemies and strengthened America, while "Biden has weakened our armed forces."

"They would rather lose a war than use the wrong pronouns and we've had enough," he said. "Trump knows that our military needs warriors and not woke weaklings lecturing our warriors."