Sen. Britt to Newsmax: Trump-Vance Ticket Will Fight for America

Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., told Newsmax on Wednesday that people across the country know that GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump and vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance are going to fight for the America they knew growing up.

"It's an exciting time, not only to be a Republican, but it's an exciting time to be an American because we are seeing that the exceptionalism that our nation once knew is coming back into focus with the Trump-Vance ticket," Britt said on "Wake Up America."

Speaking from the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Britt said that "you could see a renewed focus in Donald Trump's eyes" Monday night as "God Bless America" played.

"I feel like he is ready to take the nation to the next level," Britt said of Trump. "We were fortunate enough — Wesley and I were — we were so humbled to be asked to sit in the friends and family box there with President Trump, and you could feel the emotion both from him and from the family. I mean, we sit right behind his children. It was really tremendous. Just all that they had been through and what they want to do, moving forward, was very clear."

Trump narrowly survived an assassination attempt on Saturday, when a gunman opened fire on his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, grazing his ear with a bullet before he took cover behind the podium. A former fire chief died shielding his family during the attack and two others were critically wounded but are now in stable condition.

Britt described the energy in the convention hall Tuesday night as "electric" and said "people are ready" and "excited" for the election.

"I think it was a great time for unity, as we had many of the former presidential candidates actually speak last night giving their full endorsement to Donald Trump and that's what we need right now," she said. "That's what we're seeing, honestly, not just in this arena, but we're seeing it across the country. People are seeing that Donald Trump is ready to put his policies in place to get the country back on track, and that's something they want to be a part of, because, the truth is, under Joe Biden and each and every category he could be measured on, we are weaker and more vulnerable as a nation.

"Our prosperity is in decline. Our strength is in decline. Our security, our safety, our standing in the world are all in decline under Joe Biden. People know the America that they grew up in, and they want to preserve that for their children. And they know that Donald Trump and J.D. Vance are going to fight to make that happen."

