Mass. Puts Demands on Migrants at State-Run Shelters

Massachusetts Democrat Gov. Maura Healey imposed requirements for migrant families to remain at state-run shelter sites.

Healey's administration announced Monday that migrant families will need to show that they are seeking work or longer-term housing and taking English classes to remain eligible for state shelters under rules that will take effect May 1.

"We have said for months now that our system is at capacity, and we do not have the space, providers or funding to continue expanding," state Emergency Assistance (EA) Director General Scott Rice said in a press release.

"This new certification policy is a responsible step to address the capacity constraints at our safety-net sites. Families will need to demonstrate that they've taken action to get on a path toward independence and out of shelter."

The announcement came as the state's EA family shelter system has been operating at capacity for months. The program is for families with children or pregnant women who are experiencing homelessness.

Massachusetts Democrats in 2022 dismissed warnings by former Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, that the state's emergency shelter system would exceed capacity. Baker, who did not seek reelection, was replaced by Healey.

Now, Healey, state Democrat House Speaker Ron Mariano, and state Democrat Senate President Karen Spilka are moving to cap how long families can stay at shelters.

"All three of us understand that this program needs constraints or it'll sink under its own weight," Mariano said, Politico reported. "We've all arrived at different positions at different times. But it seems as if we're all going basically in the same direction."

Massachusetts currently spends about $75 million each month — or about $10,000 per family — on the migrant and local families living in emergency shelters across the state, NBC10 Boston reported.

Healey, who in October capped the state-shelter system at 7,500 families, continues to appeal to the Biden administration and Congress for assistance.

"I just continue to press for action by the federal government — by Congress — and for President Biden to use all options that he's got on the table," Healey told Politico.

Chicago and New York are blue cities that already have imposed time limits on migrants in shelters.

It was reported last week that Chicago officials had begun evicting some migrants living in homeless shelters if they have overstayed a 60-day limit

In New York, shelters began kicking out immigrant families from shelters after 60 days, forcing them to reapply and often wait days or more before securing another shelter spot. Single adults have been evicted every 30 days.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.