Rep. Roy to Newsmax: Congress Must Hold Biden Accountable on Border

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Monday about ways to fix the border crisis caused by the policies of the Biden administration and fellow Democrats who are not following laws with the mass release of illegal immigrants into the U.S.

"What can be done? We need to either have someone in the White House who will follow the law; that's obviously goal one this year," Roy told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "But also, Congress needs to help that future president or hold this president, or any other president, accountable by passing legislation to demand that you will never release people into the United States in violation of law."

Many of the illegal immigrants to cross into the U.S. are criminals – including Jose Ibarra, 26, the Venezuelan charged with the murder of Laken Riley in Georgia, and Cory B. Alvarez, 26, a Haitian illegal immigrant charged with the rape of a 15-year-old girl at a migrant shelter in Massachusetts.

Former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee for November's election, caused a stir among the liberal media at a rally in Ohio on Saturday for describing the criminal element of illegal immigrants in the U.S. as "animals."

"Let's be very blunt: Due to the policies of Democrats – Joe Biden, yes – but all Democrats. They are radical, and they are progressive," Roy said. "What are they doing? They are bringing people into this country who are harming Americans. Just ask Laken Riley's family. Obviously, well-documented what happened in Georgia.

"They are violating the law to mass parole people from all over the country, including known criminals. The man who killed Laken Riley was part of a dangerous Venezuelan prison gang. That's the truth. This is what's happening, and President Trump is 100% correct to be calling this as he sees it and calling it as the American people see it."

The Biden administration caused a controversy when it was recently revealed it had secretly flown into the U.S. about 320,000 illegal immigrants. Roy said House Republicans tried to address in March 2023 breakdowns by the administration that have led to the crisis by passing H.R.2, or the Secure the Border Act, which has languished in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

"This is what we've been trying to say now for several years, and it's what we did when we tried to address it last year when we passed H.R.2," Roy said. "If you go look at that bill, we address most of these issues and concerns. It's not just the people who are piling up in Eagle Pass, Texas, and flooding across the Rio Grande [River]. But we were trying to address the abuses … and all the things that this administration and Democrats generally are using to flood the American people with mass releases of people in violation of law.

"They're doing that, knowing that these individuals are often criminals, often affiliated with terrorists. We've had way more terrorists that have been released in the United States under this administration by an order of magnitude. Chinese foreign nationals, people that are affiliated with cartels, fentanyl pouring into communities, and known criminals. These are being done through parole and asylum, which are blatantly in violation of law."

