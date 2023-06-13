GOP Senators to DOJ: Name Special Prosecutor for Biden Family

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and two Republican colleagues sent a letter Tuesday to Attorney General Merrick Garland asking him to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate allegations of corruption and wrongdoing involving President Joe Biden and members of his family.

Sens. JD Vance of Ohio and Mike Braun of Indiana also co-signed the letter, which was sent on the same day former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty in Miami to a 37-count federal indictment regarding his handling of classified documents. Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Monday a special counsel should be appointed to investigate the Biden family.

"Under your watch, the Department of Justice has been weaponized to target President Biden's top political opponent in advance of the 2024 election," the senators wrote. "Meanwhile, your DOJ has blatantly ignored the credible allegations of President Biden's and his family's corruption."

The senators raised the issue of the recent disclosure from an unclassified FBI document and federal whistleblower that allege Biden, when he was vice president, was paid $5 million from Ukrainian energy firm Burisma to influence U.S. policy decisions.

"Recent reports indicate that Burisma — a Ukrainian natural gas firm where Hunter Biden sat on the board — allegedly paid then-Vice President Biden $5 million to influence United States policy decisions — conduct that would clearly constitute bribery," the senators wrote. "To make matters worse, the FBI has stonewalled congressional oversight of this matter, refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House Oversight Committee. Additionally, both Joe and Hunter Biden pursued numerous business deals that were allegedly arranged by individuals with ties to the Chinese Communist Party."

The senators wrote that the appointment of a special prosecutor is essential to allay criticism that the DOJ has a two-tiered system of justice.

"Given these concerning allegations that continue to come to light with each passing day, we urge you to appoint a special counsel to investigate any wrongdoing by President Biden and his family in their business dealings," the senators wrote. "Only then — with the appointment of a neutral and independent special counsel with broad authority to investigate these credible claims of the Biden family's corruption — can the American people be assured that there is truly one set of laws in this country and that they apply to everyone equally, regardless of their viewpoint or political affiliation."

Newsmax reached out to the DOJ for comment.