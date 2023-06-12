×
Tags: byron donalds | joe biden | fbi | document | doj | ukraine | burisma

Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Biden Bribery FBI Doc Requires Special Counsel

By    |   Monday, 12 June 2023 10:32 PM EDT

House Oversight and Accountability member Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Monday that the recent revelations coming from a controversial FBI document implicating President Joe Biden and his son Hunter in a multi-million bribery scheme with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma requires appointing a special counsel to investigate the case.

"At this point Oversight is going to continue to do their work, but the Department of Justice needs to actually [appoint] a special counsel to look into this," Donalds said during "Eric Bolling The Balance" on Monday. "You can't have the Department of Justice look into it, because [Attorney General] Merrick Garland would rather investigate parents who care about their children's education than actually uphold the rule of law."

Donalds, who viewed the FD-1023 document in a secure location this week, said the report is "very damning" of then-Vice President Biden and his family, outlining the myriad companies and bank accounts money flowed from Ukraine to family members.

"The source is, it appears to me, in direct conversation with the individual over at Burisma, and they say that the pathway of flowing the money to Joe Biden, who is named by the way, to flow it to Joe Biden is to run it through a series of accounts that it would take investigators 10 years to find," he said. "When you couple that with the fact that we know that Hunter Biden and Jim Biden have been funneling money through the various LLCs to members of the family through all these different shell companies, it's just same modus operandi."

According to Donalds, the scheme paid Joe and Hunter $5 million each for having Ukrainian General Prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was investigating corruption at Burisma, fired.

"The point we try to make is that if the FBI actually was looking at this document seriously, and that's all the cause you need to open an investigation," he said. "They didn't do that because somewhere, somehow, that document got put into a box and was deemed misinformation. We now know that is not true."

Donalds said that he doesn't believe it was a coincidence that the same day members of Congress reviewed the FD-1023 document implicating Biden, the DOJ special counsel Jack Smith announces the indictment of former President Donald Trump for mishandling documents after leaving the White House.

"I've been around this town long enough to see that what the number one thing everybody wants to try to do is to control the news cycle, control the narrative," he said. "So no, it's not a shock to me at all that something like this could occur because having read that FBI document, as much as people want to say, 'oh, this indictment might be serious,' let me tell you, this FBI report is a very damning report."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax-Tv
