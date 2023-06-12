Kelly Armstrong to Newsmax: 'Very Clear' Two Bidens Were Paid

Rep. Kelly Armstrong told Newsmax that it is "very clear" to him after reading the FD-1023 form that two Biden family members were involved in suspicious foreign payments.

Joining "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," the North Dakota Republican said he could not confirm recent allegations that President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, were caught red-handed in 17 recordings.

But after viewing last week the critical Federal Bureau of Investigation file sourced by an informant, Armstrong is confident two family members were part of the supposed plot.

The document allegedly details Joe Biden's involvement, when he was vice president, in a bribery transaction with a foreign national centered around Hunter Biden's placement on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

"This is evidence, not proof," Armstrong insisted. "I think there's two different questions here – why didn't the FBI investigate this stuff? ... And two, whether those payments actually existed and how it went."

"These conversations make it very clear that Hunter Biden was hired for one specific reason, and that's so that his dad could take care of any problems Burisma has, and that it also references two separate payments to two different Bidens," he added.

His comments arrive hours after Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa claimed that the Burisma executive accused of facilitating the transaction has 17 recordings of the conversation, leading to a $5 million payout.

"According to the 1023, the foreign national possesses 15 audio recordings of phone calls between him and Hunter Biden," Grassley said on the Senate floor, noting that the form's reference is redacted.

"According to the 1023, the foreign national possesses two audio recordings of phone calls between him and then-Vice President Joe Biden," he continued, further suggesting the form could show Joe Biden's potential complicity.

Armstrong informed Van Susteren on Monday that it was evident in the form that those who facilitated the payment at least thought Joe Biden was in on the transaction.

"It was more than idle gossip. It was more than bragging," the lawmaker emphasized.

