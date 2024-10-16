WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: marquette poll | trump | harris | national | election

Marquette Poll: Trump-Harris National Race Dead Heat

By    |   Wednesday, 16 October 2024 07:14 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are deadlocked with just 20 days left before the presidential election, according to a Marquette Law School poll released Wednesday.

Harris leads by just 1 percentage point, 49-48, with 4% saying they would vote for someone else and 1% who would not vote for president.

When asked who they think is likely to win, 53% said Harris will definitely or probably win, while 47% said Trump will definitely or probably win.

Enthusiasm about voting in November increased sharply from May to July, with 54% saying they are very enthusiastic about voting.

The poll also found that 40% of voters care most about the economy, followed by immigration and border security (15%), abortion policy (12%), and Medicare and Social Security (8%).

The poll, conducted Oct. 1-10, surveyed 886 registered voters nationwide, with a margin of error of +/-4.3 percentage points.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are deadlocked with just 20 days left before the presidential election, according to a Marquette Law School poll released Wednesday.
marquette poll, trump, harris, national, election
148
2024-14-16
Wednesday, 16 October 2024 07:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved