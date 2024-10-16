Marquette Poll: Trump-Harris National Race Dead Heat

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are deadlocked with just 20 days left before the presidential election, according to a Marquette Law School poll released Wednesday.

Harris leads by just 1 percentage point, 49-48, with 4% saying they would vote for someone else and 1% who would not vote for president.

When asked who they think is likely to win, 53% said Harris will definitely or probably win, while 47% said Trump will definitely or probably win.

Enthusiasm about voting in November increased sharply from May to July, with 54% saying they are very enthusiastic about voting.

The poll also found that 40% of voters care most about the economy, followed by immigration and border security (15%), abortion policy (12%), and Medicare and Social Security (8%).

The poll, conducted Oct. 1-10, surveyed 886 registered voters nationwide, with a margin of error of +/-4.3 percentage points.