Quinnipiac Poll: Trump Leads Harris by 7 in Georgia

Former President Donald Trump increased his lead over Vice President Kamala Harris in the battleground state of Georgia, according to the most recent poll released Wednesday by Quinnipiac.

Trump now leads Harris 52% to 45% in the state, giving the former president his widest lead to date in one the seven swing states. The 7-percentage point lead is well outside the poll's margin of error.

When broken down by issue, voters in Georgia prefer Trump over Harris to handle the economy (55% to 43%), immigration (57% to 41%), handling a crisis at (53% to 44%) and preserving democracy (51% to 46%). Georgians only preferred Harris on the issue of abortion (50% to 44%).

Trump's current lead in Georgia represents a 3-percentage point increase from Quinnipiac's Sept. 9 survey, which showed Trump leading Harris 49% to 45%.

"Georgia is on their minds and for now Trump is humming along and hoping to hold that old sweet song through Election Day," said Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy.

The Quinnipiac poll was taken Oct. 10-14 among 1,328 likely voters in Georgia. The poll has a sampling error of 2.7 percentage points.