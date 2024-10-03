Mark Levin, Eckstein to Host Podcasts on Israel

Radio host Mark Levin and International Fellowship of Christians and Jews President and CEO Yael Eckstein will host a new original podcast series, according to Cumulus Media/Westwood One.

Titled "On the Frontlines with Mark Levin and Yael Eckstein," the four-episode series will be presented by the Fellowship and will explore Jewish cultures and tradition, the significance of Judeo-Christian values, the historical hatred of Jews, and the age-old cycle of violence that led to the terrorist attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

"I am very excited about our new podcast partnership with the Fellowship," Levin told Talkers. "It is a fantastic organization with a wonderful mission and a truly righteous group of people, from the president and CEO Yael to her dedicated team."

Eckstein told the outlet that she feels "so blessed to partner with Mark Levin," whom she described as a "strong voice for Israel" at a time "when the world seems to have once again turned on Israel and the Jewish people."

"Together, as we discuss and find inspiration in how Israel is standing up for democratic societies around the world, we are continuing to build bridges of understanding to help combat the terrifying rise in global antisemitism," she said.

The limited series will mark the first time Levin will host an original content series, Talkers reported.

According to the outlet, the first episode was released on Wednesday, with the other three set to be released Oct. 23, Nov. 20 and Dec. 18.