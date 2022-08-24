Police Investigate 'Swatting' Directed at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Police are investigating a 911 call that was directed at the home of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., early Wednesday morning.

Greene told Newsmax she experienced a "very serious, and scary awakening" at 1 a.m. in Rome, Georgia. The Rome Police Department said it was responding to a 911 call claiming an individual was shot multiple times at Greene's residence.

When she first noticed some lights outside her home in the middle of the night, Greene told "American Agenda," she "jumped out of bed, got dressed, and I went to pick up my gun simply because I was really afraid of who might be at the door.

"Obviously, in the middle of the night, [I] wasn't expecting anyone, but I just had a gut feeling to leave the gun where it is and not carry it with me, and that's not normal for me. I'm very, very glad I did not carry my gun to the front door because when I came around into the foyer where I've got windows, I saw many police outside on my front porch, and it was a serious situation."

After taking a second, Greene invited the police into her home to look around, where it dawned on her that she had been "swatted."

"Here's the very terrifying truth of it: This is how they get people killed," Greene said.

Greene said the person who made the swatting call was upset with some of her legislation and wanted to kill the congresswoman via the swatting call, likely by police firing shots.

Greene said the swatting likely came as a response to her bill, The Protect Children's Innocence Act, which prevents those under the age of 18 from receiving gender-affirming surgeries that would have life-altering consequences.

Officials later, according to The Hill, say they received a call from the person who made the swatting call. The suspect, who was using a computer-generated voice, expressed their vehement disapproval of Greene's stance against life-altering gender-affirming surgeries on minors.

The Rome Police Department is investigating the incident alongside the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP).

"For safety reasons, the USCP does not discuss potential security measures for members or any potential investigations," Capitol Police stated.

Greene's office has called the instance a "political attack."