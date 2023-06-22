MTG, Stefanik Try to Expunge Both Trump Impeachments

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., are moving to expunge both the first and second impeachments of former President Donald Trump, respectively.

Greene's resolution seeks to expunge Trump's first impeachment, which came from an accusation that he had attempted to coerce Ukraine into announcing an investigation into the Biden family. It points to a recently revealed FD-1023, which includes confidential human source information accusing both Joe and Hunter Biden of being involved in an alleged bribery scheme, wherein a Ukrainian businessperson paid $5 million to Hunter Biden and another $5 million to Joe Biden in exchange for getting a prosecutor investigating his company fired.

"Resolved, That the December 18, 2019, impeachment of President Donald John Trump is expunged, as if such Articles had never passed the full House of Representatives, as the facts and circumstances upon which such Articles were based did not meet the burden of proving the commission of 'high Crimes and Misdemeanors', as set forth in section 4 of article II of the Constitution," the resolution reads.

In a statement, Greene said, "The first impeachment of President Trump was a politically motivated sham. The Democrats, led by Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff, weaponized a perfect phone call with Ukraine to interfere with the 2020 election. Meanwhile, the FBI had credible evidence of Joe and Hunter Biden's corrupt dealings, confirming their involvement in a foreign bribery pay-to-play scheme and receipt of over $5 million each. All of this information was revealed to Congress by the FD-1023 form from the FBI's most credible informant. The form vindicates President Trump and exposes the crimes of the Biden family. It's clear that President Trump's impeachment was nothing more than a witch hunt that needs to be expunged from our history. I'm proud to work with Chairwoman Elise Stefanik on our joint resolutions to correct the record and clear President Trump's good name."

Stefanik's resolution seeks to expunge the second impeachment, which was related to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. It reads, "Resolved, That the January 13, 2021, impeachment of President Donald John Trump is expunged, as if such Article had never passed the full House of Representatives, as the facts and circumstances upon which such Article was based met the burden of proving neither that President Trump committed 'high Crimes and Misdemeanors', as set forth in section 4 of article II of the Constitution, nor that President Trump engaged in 'insurrection or rebellion against the United States', such that he is forever precluded from 'hold[ing] any office ... under the United States' pursuant to section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution."

Stefanik released a statement saying, "The American people know Democrats weaponized the power of impeachment against President Donald Trump to advance their own extreme political agenda. From the beginning of this sham process, I stood up against Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff's blatant attempt to shred the Constitution as House Democrats ignored the Constitution and failed to follow the legislative process. President Donald Trump was rightfully acquitted, and it is past time to expunge Democrats' sham smear against not only President Trump's name, but against millions of patriots across the country."