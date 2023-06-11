Dem Eric Holder Talking Trump Impeachment 3.0

Former Attorney General Eric Holder stated on Sunday that if former President Donald Trump is reelected for a second term in 2024 and is convicted of a crime, he would face impeachment and eventual removal from office.

During an appearance on MSNBC's "Inside with Jen Psaki," host Jen Psaki said to Holder that while Trump remains committed to his 2024 presidential campaign, he faces his second indictment in the past two months.

"Well," Holder told Psaki, according to a report from The Hill, "the notion that you could have a trial, defend it, be convicted, somehow win the election, be sworn in as a president, or whenever it happens, that seems inconsistent with our notion of fairness, of the rule of law.

"At that point, I would hope that it impeachment proceeding might be considered. Not only considered, brought. And, ultimately, he would be moved from office.

"The notion," Holder added, "that a convicted felon ... would serve as president of the United States is absurd. It's simply absurd."

When asked by Psaki if there should be an impeachment hearing and proceedings in Congress if the former president is convicted, Holder agreed, stating that people have "underestimated the impact of this indictment."

"I'm not a political pundit," he continued, "but I think at some point, you certainly won't get beyond, you know, the Trump cult base. But for people who are on the fringes of that, the outside of that, are likely to have been negatively impacted by all of these cases brought against the former president. I think that that will have some electoral effect.

"And so, the likelihood that he'll be able to survive this and win a general election, I think, is pretty small."

During his speech at the North Carolina GOP convention, Trump reaffirmed that his commitment to running for president in 2024 was unwavering.

"I will never yield," Trump told an audience on Saturday. "I will never be deterred."

Trump was indicted on 37 charges related to mishandling classified material and obstructing the federal government's efforts to retrieve it. The indictment came a day after the House Oversight Committee obtained an FBI document suggesting a Ukrainian oligarch had bribed President Joe Biden.