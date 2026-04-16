Report: Altman Suspect Urged 'Luigi-ing' Tech CEOs

A Texas college student accused of attempting to kill OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and burn down the company's headquarters had previously referenced violence against tech executives in online conversations, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Daniel Moreno-Gama, 20, allegedly traveled from the Houston area to San Francisco last week, where authorities say he threw a Molotov cocktail at Altman's residence and attacked the entrance to OpenAI's offices.

Moreno-Gama is charged in California state court with two counts of attempted murder and attempted arson. He has also been charged by federal prosecutors with possession of an unregistered firearm and damage and destruction of property by means of explosives.

He has not yet entered a plea in the state or federal case.

Months ago, Moreno-Gama told producers of the podcast "The Last Invention" he had considered "Luigi-ing some tech CEOs," a reference to Luigi Mangione, who is accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024.

In a recorded interview, however, Moreno-Gama said, "I understand the frustration with a person who might advocate for that, but it's not practical. It's not worth it."

Investigators say they later found a manifesto warning that artificial intelligence could destroy humanity and addressing Altman directly.

The case has drawn attention to growing anti-corporate and anti-AI sentiment in some online communities, where extreme rhetoric has circulated alongside fears about advanced technology.

On Tuesday, Daniel Moreno-Gama made his first court appearance on state charges, during which San Francisco Deputy Public Defender Diamond Ward said Moreno-Gama was experiencing a mental health crisis and has been overcharged by prosecutors, describing the incident as "a property crime, at best."

The 20-year-old, who his attorney said is autistic, kept his gaze down during the brief hearing and softly answered "yes" when asked by a judge whether he agreed to continue his arraignment. San Francisco Judge Kenneth Wine ordered him held without bail and set his arraignment for May 5.

"It is unfair and unjust for the San Francisco district attorney and the federal government to fearmonger and exploit this young man's vulnerability simply due to the high-profile status of the people involved," Ward said.

Moreno-Gama's parents said in a statement he has never harmed anyone and recently began having mental health issues.

Altman, responding publicly after the incident, urged de-escalation of rhetoric surrounding AI, saying concerns about the technology should not lead to violence.

The suspect had been active in online AI debate circles and briefly participated in advocacy groups calling for limits on advanced AI systems, though those organizations say they oppose violence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.