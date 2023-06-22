Chris Christie to Newsmax: Impeachment Not a 'Political Weapon'

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie joined Newsmax's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" on Thursday to discuss his recently announced 2024 presidential run.

The Republican candidate highlighted in his interview with Van Susteren the ongoing impeachment attempt of President Joe Biden by a group of congressional Republicans, a move he opposes.

"I think we're making impeachment meaningless. I really do," Christie said, noting that "impeachment used to be something that was reserved for high crimes and misdemeanors" but is now used as a "political weapon."

Christie then extended an olive branch to former President Donald Trump, who he said did not deserve to be impeached for the Ukraine coercion scandal or accusations stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

But he also distinguished himself as having a mixed view on Trump's time in office, saying the former president "failed us in a number of different ways" and slamming other primary candidates for not calling it out.

"He had some good things, but he failed us in a number of different ways," the former governor said. "He said he was going to build the wall; he built a quarter of the wall. ... He said he was going to repeal and replace Obamacare, ... failed at it.

"I think a lot of other candidates in the race are making a serious mistake by not encountering him, engaging him. And you have to beat him. Otherwise, he's going to be the nominee," Christie continued. "So, I don't see any reason to play this game in a way where you act like he isn't."

Christie announced his candidacy earlier this month at a town hall in New Hampshire, taking aim at the former president throughout his speech, The New York Times reported.

