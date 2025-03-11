Univ. of Maine Funding Halted on Title IX Violations

The U.S. Department of Agriculture at least temporarily halted funding for the University of Maine after the government announced an investigation into the school for Title IX violations.

The government said in a statement that the university was found to be "blatant disregard for President Trump's Executive Order 14201, Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports."

The USDA announced a compliance review of the school last month for failing to comply with Trump's executive order barring transgender athletes from competing in girls and women's sports.

Trump traded barbs with Democrat Maine Gov. Janet Mills at a White House event last month over the issue of transgender participants in women's sports, with Mills saying, "We'll see you in court."

The government announcement of the review of the university was posted the next day.

Maine news outlet WMTW-TV reported the university was notified of the funding cutoff in an email. The University of Maine received nearly $30 million last year in USDA funding, primarily used for research, according to reports.