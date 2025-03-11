WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: maine | funding | donald trump | transgender | sports | women

Univ. of Maine Funding Halted on Title IX Violations

By    |   Tuesday, 11 March 2025 01:50 PM EDT

The U.S. Department of Agriculture at least temporarily halted funding for the University of Maine after the government announced an investigation into the school for Title IX violations.

The government said in a statement that the university was found to be "blatant disregard for President Trump's Executive Order 14201, Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports."

The USDA announced a compliance review of the school last month for failing to comply with Trump's executive order barring transgender athletes from competing in girls and women's sports. 

Trump traded barbs with Democrat Maine Gov. Janet Mills at a White House event last month over the issue of transgender participants in women's sports, with Mills saying, "We'll see you in court."

The government announcement of the review of the university was posted the next day.

Maine news outlet WMTW-TV reported the university was notified of the funding cutoff in an email. The University of Maine received nearly $30 million last year in USDA funding, primarily used for research, according to reports.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The U.S. Department of Agriculture at least temporarily halted funding for the University of Maine after the government announced an investigation into the school for Title IX violations.
maine, funding, donald trump, transgender, sports, women
167
2025-50-11
Tuesday, 11 March 2025 01:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved