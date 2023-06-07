Trump MAGA PAC Founder Testifies Before Grand Jury

A former spokesman for former President Donald Trump who founded the MAGA Inc. PAC testified before a federal grand jury and denounced the effort as one designed to "get Trump."

"Today, in what can only be described as a bogus and deeply troubling effort to use the power of government to 'get' Trump, I fulfilled a legal obligation to testify in front a federal grand jury and I answered every question honestly," Taylor Budowich tweeted Wednesday.

"America has become a sick and broken nation — a decline led by Joe Biden and power hungry Democrats."

Budowich is a bold Trump defender and frequent antagonist of Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, Trump's chief 2024 GOP presidential rival.

"I will not be intimidated by this weaponization of government," Budowich's tweet continued. "For me, the need to unite our nation and make America great again has never been more clear than it is today.

"That starts with reelecting President Donald J. Trump, a purpose I will not be deterred from pursuing."