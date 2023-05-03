×
Tags: manhattan | fulton county | special counsel | jack smith | investigations | donald trump | defamation

Trump Not Worried on Legal Cases: 'I'm Right,' 'People Are With Me'

Wednesday, 03 May 2023 05:32 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump says he is not worried about his pending legal cases, which include the Manhattan indictment, Fulton County grand jury, and special counsel Jack Smith investigations.

"No, they don't worry me, because I'm right, and the people are with me," Trump told Brexit architect Nigel Farage in an exclusive GBN TV interview Wednesday at Turnberry, Scotland.

Trump's legal attacks including civil lawsuits of defamation he is currently face, along with a civil lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James for his Trump Organization having allegedly misrepresented the values of company assets to secure future loans.

But all of them would go away if he was not running for president, Trump concluded.

"It would go away immediately, because it's all fake," Trump told Farage.

Trump denounced the "evil" of the weaponization of the justice system against President Joe Biden's political opposition.

"They are evil," Trump said. "Right now, they're destroying our country."

Trump condemned his attackers through the justice system as "sick people" trying to cover for "horrible policies."

"They have horrible policies and in many cases they're horrible people," Trump concluded. "They're sick."

US
Wednesday, 03 May 2023 05:32 PM
