Delta Air Lines Scales Back Sustainable Fuel, Net-Zero Targets

Delta Air Lines quietly removed two key environmental targets from its sustainability webpage late last week, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.
The Atlanta-based carrier deleted its pledge to use sustainable aviation fuel for 10% of its jet fuel by 2030, the report said, adding that the airline has also rephrased its quest to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 as an "aspiration," rather than a "goal."
SAF, made largely from waste or used cooking oil, can cut emissions significantly compared with traditional jet fuel. However, it remains two to five times more expensive than conventional fuel.
The Bloomberg report said, quoting a Delta spokesperson, that the airline still views SAF as one of the most important ways to decarbonise flight, but its slow development threatens the industry's climate ambitions.
Delta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
In February, Willie Walsh, director-general of the International Air Transport Association, said that shortages of efficient new aircraft and alternative fuels were pushing up profits for suppliers and putting at risk the industry's flagship emissions goal.
IATA's roughly 350 airlines adopted the target in 2021 to curb emissions that represent 2% to 3% of the global total. The effort relies heavily on the use of SAF and timely access to new planes and engines, delayed by supply chain problems.
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