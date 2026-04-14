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Tags: delta | sustainable aviation fuel | net zero targets

Delta Air Lines Scales Back Sustainable Fuel, Net-Zero Targets

Tuesday, 14 April 2026 07:14 AM EDT

Delta Air Lines quietly removed two key environmental ‌targets from its sustainability webpage late last week, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The Atlanta-based carrier deleted its pledge to use sustainable aviation fuel for 10% of its jet fuel ‌by 2030, the report said, adding that ​the airline has also rephrased its quest to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 as ⁠an "aspiration," rather than a "goal."

SAF, made largely from waste ​or used cooking oil, can cut emissions significantly compared ⁠with traditional jet fuel. However, it remains two to five times more expensive than conventional fuel.

The Bloomberg report said, quoting a ‌Delta spokesperson, that the airline still views ​SAF as one ‌of the most important ways to decarbonise flight, but its slow ‌development threatens the industry's climate ambitions.

Delta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In February, Willie ⁠Walsh, director-general of the International ‌Air Transport Association, ⁠said that shortages of efficient new aircraft and alternative fuels ⁠were ⁠pushing up profits for suppliers and putting at risk the industry's flagship emissions ‌goal.

IATA's roughly 350 airlines adopted the target in 2021 to curb emissions that represent 2% to 3% of ‌the ​global total. The effort ‌relies heavily on the use of SAF and timely access to new planes and engines, ​delayed by supply chain problems.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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Delta Air Lines quietly removed two key environmental ‌targets from its sustainability webpage late last week, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. The Atlanta-based carrier deleted its pledge to use sustainable aviation fuel...
delta, sustainable aviation fuel, net zero targets
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2026-14-14
Tuesday, 14 April 2026 07:14 AM
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