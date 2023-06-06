Report: Meadows Testifies Before Grand Jury in Special Counsel's Probe of Trump

Mark Meadows, a former White House chief of staff in the Trump administration, reportedly testified in front of a grand jury as part of special counsel Jack Smith's investigations into former President Donald Trump.

Meadows, a former Republican U.S. representative from North Carolina, is said to be a key witness in Smith's investigations of Trump's handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and in his efforts to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 election results leading up to the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

The New York Times reported Tuesday it is not known when Meadows, who served in the final year of Trump's presidency, testified or whether investigators questioned him about one or both cases.

In March, a federal judge overruled Trump's objections regarding executive privilege and ordered Meadows and other former Trump aides to testify in front of the grand jury regarding the events of Jan. 6.

The Times reported an attorney for Meadows, George Terwilliger, was asked Tuesday about the grand jury testimony.

"Without commenting on whether or not Mr. Meadows has testified before the grand jury or in any other proceeding, Mr. Meadows has maintained a commitment to tell the truth where he has a legal obligation to do so," Terwilliger said.

Meadows refused to testify in front of the House select committee investigating the events on Jan. 6 during the previous session of Congress and was held in contempt, but the Department of Justice declined to prosecute him. Meadows also was ordered to testify in front of the grand jury impaneled by Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis investigating Trump's alleged role in trying to change Georgia's 2020 election outcome.