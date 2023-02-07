Mac Isaac to Newsmax: No Wrongdoing in Turning Over Laptop

John Paul Mac Isaac, the owner of a Delaware computer repair shop where Hunter Biden left a laptop in 2019, Tuesday on Newsmax denied any wrongdoing after an attorney for President Joe Biden's son accused him of working with former President Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani, Trump's then-attorney, to weaponize its content.

Mac Isaac also told Newsmax's "National Report" that he remembers when Hunter Biden brought in his laptop and finds it hard to believe that the president's son doesn't remember it.

"On April 12, 2019, Hunter Biden came into my shop for a data recovery, and I find it really hard to believe that after all this time, he still doesn't remember," said Mac Isaac. "His lawyer remembered [and] called me up the day before, or the night before, The New York Post ran the story, and they wanted the laptop back.

"Unless he's a horrible lawyer that doesn't communicate with his clients, I just find it really hard to believe Hunter never knew that that laptop was his."

Hunter Biden's lawyers last week admitted the laptop belongs to him, acknowledging a letter asking for a Department of Justice investigation of Trump allies and others who disseminated personal data from the laptop, which Hunter Biden never returned to claim.

"Both times he came into my shop he was intoxicated, but he was able to drive and he was coherent," Mac Isaac said. "I explained to him at length the policies and procedures in my shop as well as the procedures in recovering his data, and he acknowledged that he understood it, and he signed the document. So I know he was inebriated, but I don't think his judgment was impaired."

Mac Isaac admits to reviewing private and sensitive material from the laptop, including a file titled "income.pdf," and to sending a copy of the data to Rudy Giuliani's lawyer, Robert Costello, who in turn shared it with Giuliani.

Mac Isaac said Tuesday he shared information with Giuliani when he ran out of other options, claiming that he spent "over a year trying to get this laptop to the authorities."

"When the FBI failed to act on the information for the impeachment trial, I sent my father and uncle, both retired colonels in the Air Force, to members of Congress to reach out," said Mac Isaac, but the pandemic and fears of Russian intimidation "were ripping Congress so our cries for help landed on deaf ears."

And as he was "running out of branches of our government," Mac Isaac says he chose Giuliani because he was an attorney for the then-president and he had been doing research for the impeachment trial.

"I had seen data on that laptop that should have exonerated the president, or at least been admitted as evidence," Mac Isaac said. "My last chance was to go to Rudy Giuliani. So that this was a plot the whole time, it's just absurd. I fought tooth-and-nail to make sure that this got to the proper people, and eventually, it was a lawyer for the president."

Mac Isaac's attorney, Brian Della Rocca, who was also on Newsmax on Tuesday, said the letter from Biden's attorney, Abbe Lowell, "contains so many inaccuracies" and the picture he paints is a "different story than is said in the citations … so there are numerous lies. "

Della Rocca said he's responded to the claims made in the Lowell document, which he wasn't going to do at first, because "had I really felt that if any of these figures actually prosecuted John Paul, then it would look more like a political play than anything else because the letter held zero actual crimes."

Further, Della Rocca said Mac Isaac never spoke personally with Giuliani, but with Giuliani's attorney, Robert Costello.

"John Paul was only involved in getting the information to the right place," Della Rocca said. "He had zero part in any type of political strategy or releasing of the information. He simply did what was right.

"He gave the information to the authorities. [That] included Rudy Giuliani, who was acting as the president of the United States' attorney during an impeachment trial.

"There was no calculated political move. John Paul was not looking to harm anyone. He just wanted to get make sure the information was out there to protect the public and to protect the United States."

Meanwhile, Mac Isaac said there is no video footage of Hunter Biden's stops at the shop, as he didn't have cameras because there were never any shoplifting or break-ins.

"There were cameras outside the building but they were on a tape," Mac Isaac said. "Keep in mind, when he came into my shop, he was the son of a former vice president. His dad hadn't announced his candidacy. This was just another person, another customer, that I was trying to make some money off of by doing service by trading the skillset that I had for money, which he never paid."

