Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Oversight to Investigate Hunter Biden's Art Dealings

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax the Oversight Committee he chairs will probe into the individuals or groups that purchased Hunter Biden's art, citing concerns over a pattern developing in his business dealings.

Appearing Wednesday on "Spicer & Co.," the Kentucky Republican said his panel is demanding information on the art buyers from Hunter's dealer, amid concerns that Biden engaged in shady transactions with foreign entities.

"We're concerned that there's a pattern here," Comer explained. "If you look at the money that Hunter Biden made in respect to the Burisma in Ukraine and the CEFC in China. There's just a ... pattern here where money flows from our adversaries around the world into Biden accounts."

Comer highlighted the millions of dollars in donations used to build President Joe Biden's University of Pennsylvania-affiliated think tank in Washington, D.C., as reason to investigate the mysterious persons.

"We've seen with the Biden Center for Diplomacy a big percentage of that is funded through Chinese donations, many of them anonymous donations," the congressman stated. "Many of the wire transfers that he received in his business account were anonymous wire transfers."

Comer suspects a similar situation has been forming with Hunter's art gallery, noting that official buyers of the art are similarly anonymous and which the committee "has good reason to believe" also originate from China.

"So why don't they disclose that?" Comer asked, proceeding to cite former President Barack Obama's ethics chief, Walter Shaub Jr., who called attention to problems with the art sale in July 2021.

"I mean, even Obama's ethics chief has said that it's preposterous to sell art from someone like Hunter who's never been an artist before at these prices, and not disclose who the buyers are," said Comer.

