Hunter Biden 'Quarantined' at Father's Delaware Home Where Docs Found

President Joe Biden's son Hunter quarantined at the Wilmington, Delaware, home with other members of his family, where classified documents were recently found during the 2020 presidential election.

Hunter wrote in his memoir "Beautiful Things," published in April 2021, that he spent election night on Nov. 3, 2020, at the home where the documents from his father's time as vice president were found, Fox News reported. Hunter wrote he, his children, wife Melissa Cohen and half-sister Ashley Biden and her husband Howard Krein watched coverage of the election together.

"You would have loved the scene on election night, too, even though the night would've driven you nuts, not least because the vote counting dragged on for days," Hunter, who is facing federal investigations into alleged tax fraud and his overseas business dealings, wrote.

"Yet one of the benefits of waiting so long for the race to be called was that we all waited it out together, at Mom and Dad's house — Melissa and the baby, my girls, Natalie and Hunter, Ashley and Howard. More than waiting together, we were also quarantined together. There was no escaping one another."

The memoir revelation is not the first time Hunter has been linked to residing at the home. A document of a background check that Hunter filled out showed he paid his father nearly $50,000 in rent at the home from March 2017 to February 2018, after the elder Biden's term as vice president ended.

The Washington Free Beacon reported Jan. 12 it obtained photos placing Hunter at the home on July 30, 2017. The photos showed Hunter riding in his father's 1967 Corvette Stingray, which the president told reporters was parked in a garage next to where the classified documents were found last month. The Free Beacon also reported that in May 2018, Hunter was issued a Delaware driver's license listing his father's home as his primary residence.