Tags: los angeles | labor | shut down | seiu local 721 | karen bass | government | employees

LA Govt Workers Plan to 'Shut Down' City for 24 Hours

By    |   Monday, 07 August 2023 09:21 PM EDT

Los Angeles government employees are planning to "shut down" the city for 24 hours, in solidarity with the neighboring strikes of Hollywood actors, screenwriters, and hotel workers in the area.

"#HotLaborSummer lives on. We're proud to join writers, actors, and our countless other Union siblings striking for respect in Los Angeles," SEIU Local 721 posted on X, the social platform previously known as Twitter.

Over 11,000 L.A. employees, including traffic officers and sanitation workers, will take part in the 24-hour strike.

The SEIU is the largest public sector union in the area, representing over 95,000 city and county workers across Southern California.

Local 721 said that its members will strike over "bad faith bargaining" by L.A. management, writing on Facebook: "Despite repeated attempts by city workers to engage management in a fair bargaining process, the city has flat-out refused to honor previous agreements at the bargaining table, prompting workers to file Unfair Labor Practice charges with the City of Los Angeles Employee Relations Board."

"Charges include the failure to bargain in good faith over hundreds of proposals at the table, sending negotiators to the table without authority to bargain, the restriction of union access to worksites, and retaliation against union leaders organizing at their worksites," the Facebook post continued. "We're striking for respect, plain and simple — and if we don't get it we'll shut it down."

Los Angeles Democrat Mayor Karen Bass countered Local 721's post, saying in a statement Monday, "The City of Los Angeles is not going to shut down. My office is implementing a plan ensuring no public safety or housing and homelessness emergency operations are impacted by this action. Like I said over the weekend, the City will always be available to make progress with SEIU 721 and we will continue bargaining in good faith."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Los Angeles government employees are planning to "shut down" the city for 24 hours, in solidarity with the neighboring strikes of Hollywood actors, screenwriters, and hotel workers in the area.
Monday, 07 August 2023 09:21 PM
