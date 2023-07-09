50 Cent Says LA 'Finished' After No-Bail Policy

Rapper 50 Cent expressed concern about the continuing crime problem in Los Angeles, warning it's likely to worsen after the reinstatement of a controversial no-bail policy.

"LA is finished," wrote the 48-year-old, whose given name is Curtis Jackson, "watch how bad it gets out there. SMH [shaking my head]."

The rapper included a TV segment discussing the recent ruling that removes bail for individuals charged with misdemeanors or nonviolent felonies, similar to the controversial reforms in New York, according to the New York Post.

During the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, Los Angeles city officials decided to implement a no-bail policy in order to alleviate pressure on crowded city jails. As part of the policy, inmates who were already incarcerated for minor crimes such as shoplifting, vandalism, and drug possession were released.

Although the policy expired in July 2022, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lawrence Riff ruled in May that the cash-bail system was unconstitutional and reinstated the order.