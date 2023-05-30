CatholicVote's to Newsmax: Dodgers Becoming 'the Bud Light of Baseball'

CatholicVote President Brian Burch told Newsmax Tuesday that his group is continuing to fight against the bigotry the Los Angeles Dodgers are promoting by honoring an anti-Catholic drag queen troupe, even as the baseball club turns itself into “the Bud Light of baseball.”

“This group dresses up as Catholic nuns — they aren't nuns,” Burch said during an appearance on Newsmax’s “American Agenda.” “They are homosexual men whose purpose is to mock and defile the Christian religion. We sent this letter alerting them [the Dodgers] that we were planning this million-dollar campaign in hopes that we might have a conversation with them, a meeting, where we might convince them that this is a terrible idea, and they need to reconsider.”

Earlier this month, the Dodgers announced they would be honoring the "queer and trans nuns" of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence during a June 16 LGBTQ Pride event but then said they would no longer be honoring the group after an uproar from religious groups ensued.

After LA Pride announced it would no longer be participating in Pride Night in solidarity with the drag queens, the Dodgers reversed course yet again and reinvited the group.

“They [the drag queen performers] engage in all sorts of anti-Catholic, vile, perverted things,” Burch said. “They've turned Jesus on the cross into a sexual prop. Their motto is ‘Go and sin some more.’ I mean, that tells you all you need to know. This is not a group that should be honored. This is not a charitable group. This is a group of homosexual men that want to engage in anti-Catholic mockery and, thankfully, we now have the star pitcher of the Dodgers saying that he is against mocking the religion of anybody. And so I think the pressure is beginning to mount and the question is will the Dodgers now reconsider this really terrible decision they have made?”

Burch said he’s hopeful that the Dodgers will “stop and choose another organization” to honor.

“I'm sure they can find someone else to celebrate on Pride night,” he said.

He also said he hopes that “corporations everywhere will begin paying attention.”

“We have this problem, from Bud Light to Target to others, where they begin catering to the far extreme elements of the gay rights movement and no one wants to see this,” Burch said. “People want to go to a baseball game, have a hot dog and be entertained. We don't need everything turned into politics, particularly woke extreme politics that makes fun of someone's religion.”

Anheuser-Busch InBev recently informed wholesalers that the company would buy back unsold cases of Bud Light that have passed their expiration dates, as consumers continue to revolt against the brand over its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Bud Light sales dropped by approximately 28% in May, when compared to sales figures from last year.

