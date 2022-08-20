Sen. Romney Scoffs at Rep. Cheney's Presidential Aspirations

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, who has two failed presidential bids under his belt, does not recommend that Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., run for president in 2024 as she contemplates her next move following a primary loss in her state.

"I'm not going to encourage anyone to run for president," Romney told the Deseret News. "I've done that myself, and that's something I'm not doing again. I don't know if she really wants to do that. She would not become the nominee if she were to run. I can't imagine that would occur."

The senator went on to qualify that Cheney may run for other reasons, but he's "not in collaboration with that effort."

Cheney said on the "Today" show Wednesday that she was eyeing a run at the White House.

"I believe," she said, "that Donald Trump continues to pose a very grave threat and risk to our republic. And I think that defeating him is going to require a broad and united front of Republicans, Democrats and independents, and that's what I intend to be a part of."

Meanwhile, Cheney's loss in the primary means that only two of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump will be on the November midterm ballot. Both Romney and Cheney are part of a small group of Republicans who pushed to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.