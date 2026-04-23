John James Sees Polls Rise in Michigan Race

Michigan's Republican race for governor shifted significantly Thursday morning when former House Speaker Tom Leonard abruptly withdrew from the crowded primary field.

Leonard's exit is expected to strengthen the position of two-term Rep. John James, who has emerged as the frontrunner for the GOP primary scheduled for Aug. 4, 2026.

According to sources familiar with the race, James was already consolidating support among party activists and local organizations across the state.

Recent polling underscores his advantage.

An OnMessage survey of likely Republican primary voters showed James leading with 41%, well ahead of businessman Perry Johnson at 18%. Former Attorney General Mike Cox trailed with 7%, followed by state Senate GOP Leader Aric Nesbitt at 5%.

Leonard, who previously mounted unsuccessful bids for attorney general, entered the governor's race early and was among the first to file petitions.

However, as party momentum increasingly shifted toward James, Leonard's path to viability narrowed.

James has been weathering a $10 million negative smear campaign waged by businessman Johnson.

The thrust of Johnson's messaging is that James is not a Trump supporter.

But James has a close relationship with President Donald Trump and strongly backed the President in his races for president.

James' campaign said Johnson ran against Trump in the 2024 Republican primary and had been critical of the then-former president.

Johnson's efforts appear to have backfired — as polls show James soaring.

Clearly, the primary contest is shaping up as a key national battleground.

On the Democratic side, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is widely expected to secure her party's nomination, while former Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is mounting an independent bid.

If James secures the Republican nomination, he would make history as the party's first Black gubernatorial nominee in Michigan since Bill Lucas in 1986 — marking another milestone in his rapid political ascent.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.