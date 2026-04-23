WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: john james | michigan | governor | election | 2026
CORRESPONDENT

John James Sees Polls Rise in Michigan Race

John Gizzi By Thursday, 23 April 2026 02:04 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Michigan's Republican race for governor shifted significantly Thursday morning when former House Speaker Tom Leonard abruptly withdrew from the crowded primary field.

Leonard's exit is expected to strengthen the position of two-term Rep. John James, who has emerged as the frontrunner for the GOP primary scheduled for Aug. 4, 2026.

According to sources familiar with the race, James was already consolidating support among party activists and local organizations across the state.

Recent polling underscores his advantage.

An OnMessage survey of likely Republican primary voters showed James leading with 41%, well ahead of businessman Perry Johnson at 18%. Former Attorney General Mike Cox trailed with 7%, followed by state Senate GOP Leader Aric Nesbitt at 5%.

Leonard, who previously mounted unsuccessful bids for attorney general, entered the governor's race early and was among the first to file petitions.

However, as party momentum increasingly shifted toward James, Leonard's path to viability narrowed.

James has been weathering a $10 million negative smear campaign waged by businessman Johnson.

The thrust of Johnson's messaging is that James is not a Trump supporter.

But James has a close relationship with President Donald Trump and strongly backed the President in his races for president.

James' campaign said Johnson ran against Trump in the 2024 Republican primary and had been critical of the then-former president.

Johnson's efforts appear to have backfired — as polls show James soaring.

Clearly, the primary contest is shaping up as a key national battleground.

On the Democratic side, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is widely expected to secure her party's nomination, while former Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is mounting an independent bid.

If James secures the Republican nomination, he would make history as the party's first Black gubernatorial nominee in Michigan since Bill Lucas in 1986 — marking another milestone in his rapid political ascent.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
John-Gizzi
Michigan's Republican race for governor shifted significantly Thursday morning when former House Speaker Tom Leonard abruptly withdrew from the crowded primary field. Leonard's exit is expected to strengthen...
john james, michigan, governor, election, 2026
320
2026-04-23
Thursday, 23 April 2026 02:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved