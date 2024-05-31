Sen. Murkowski: GOP Nominee Without Trump's 'Baggage' Could Win

In the aftermath of former President Donald Trump's conviction on felony charges, one member of his own party is suggesting another Republican candidate in his place would have an easier chance of defeating President Joe Biden in November.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, released a statement expressing her frustration over the constant noise and legal troubles of Trump.

"Yesterday, a New York jury found former president Trump guilty of falsifying business records. This is the first step in the legal process. The former president has the right to appeal, and I fully expect him to exercise that right," her post began.

"It is a shame that this election has focused on personalities and legal problems rather than a debate about policies that would lift up Americans. These distractions have given the Biden campaign a free pass as the focus has shifted from Biden's indefensible record and the damage his policies have done to Alaska and our nation's economy to Trump's legal drama," her statement read.

Murkowski ended her statement by saying, "A Republican nominee without this baggage would have a clear path to victory."

Friday's post would not be the first time the Alaska senator publicly voiced her displeasure with her party's leader. In March, Murkowski told NBC News that she "could not" vote for Trump. "I refuse to accept that [Trump and Biden are] my only two choices," she said.

In February of 2021, Murkowski was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump on charges of "incitement of insurrection" of the Jan. 6 protests at the U.S. Capitol.