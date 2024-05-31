Trump's Prospective VP Picks Sound Off on Conviction

Donald Trump's prospective vice-presidential picks sounded off Friday against the former president's conviction.

"Today's verdict shows how corrupt, rigged, and unAmerican the weaponized justice system has become under Joe Biden and Democrats," Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., said in a statement.

"Don't just get angry about this travesty, get even!" Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., posted on X.

Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, called on voters to get involved.

"You see [Manhattan District Attorney] Alvin Bragg and all these other federal prosecutors; they have a spring in their step today," he said Thursday during an appearance on Fox News.

"I think they're going to realize what they have done today has backfired terribly. The one thing I will say, and I'm hearing from constituents all over the state of Ohio — they're frustrated, they're angry and they're saying, 'how can we help, what can we do,' they feel so powerless, which I certainly understand because this sham prosecution is happening in New York so far away from the state of Ohio. The answer is get involved. Go to donaldjtrump.com, support the president, volunteer for him, donate for him and please, for the love of God, vote for him in November."

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said the guilty verdict would not "matter at all" on Nov. 5.

"This verdict is not going to matter at all," he said during an appearance on Fox Business.

"This is not going to change the outcome of the election."

Added Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.: "This was certainly a hoax, a sham. This was devastating for the average American watching," Scott told CNN's Abby Phillip on "NewsNight."

"Even the 'Never-Trumpers' are now calling and joining the team. Donors who sat on the sidelines are now joining the team because Nov. 5th is a day of reckoning."