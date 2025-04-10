Lawmakers on Plane Struck on Ground in D.C.; No Injuries

An American Airlines plane carrying at least three members of Congress at Reagan Washington National Airport was struck on the taxiway by the wingtip of another American Airlines jet, the Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday.

American Airlines flight 5490 – a Bombardier CRJ 900 headed to Charleston, South Carolina – struck American flight 4522 – an Embraer E175 which was headed to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, at around 12:45 p.m. EDT, the FAA said. No injuries were reported.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., wrote in post on X that he was on the flight to New York when the incident occurred while the airplane was waiting to take off on the runway. Gottheimer found a way to take a swipe at the Trump administration.

"While waiting to take off on the runway at DCA just now, another plane struck our wing," he wrote. "Thankfully, everyone is safe. Just a reminder: Recent cuts to the FAA weaken our skies and public safety."

The FAA will investigate. American Airlines said both aircraft taxied to the terminal and were taken out of service to be inspected by maintenance teams. The damage was limited to a winglet on each aircraft.

Operations at the airport have come under intense scrutiny since a Jan. 29 fatal collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army helicopter, killing 67 people. The FAA said this week it installed a new management team to oversee air traffic control at Reagan National.

Senators last month pressed the FAA for failing to act on thousands of reports of helicopters in dangerous proximity to airplanes near Reagan National.

Last week, the FAA said it might slow flight arrivals at the airport after the collision. It is also increasing operational supervisor staffing from six to eight and an FAA stress management team will visit the airport offering confidential support for staff.