Speaker Johnson on Trump Guilty Verdict: 'Shameful Day'

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., blasted the guilty verdict levied against former President Donald Trump on Thursday, calling it a "shameful day in American history."

Johnson released his statement in a post to X in the aftermath of a jury finding Trump guilty on all 34 counts in his business records trial.

"Today is a shameful day in American history. Democrats cheered as they convicted the leader of the opposing party on ridiculous charges, predicated on the testimony of a disbarred, convicted felon. This was a purely political exercise, not a legal one," Johnson wrote.

"The weaponization of our justice system has been a hallmark of the Biden Administration, and the decision today is further evidence that Democrats will stop at nothing to silence dissent and crush their political opponents."

Trump will be sentenced July 11.

"The American people see this as lawfare, and they know it is wrong — and dangerous. President Trump will rightfully appeal this absurd verdict — and he WILL WIN!" Johnson concluded.