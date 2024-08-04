Sen. Graham Implores Trump, Georgia Gov. to Put Aside Differences

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Sunday implored former President Donald Trump and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to put aside their differences and focus on winning the Peach State in November's general election.

Graham spoke the morning after Trump told Georgia supporters Saturday night that Kemp was "the most disloyal guy" he had ever seen.

The senator, while appearing on Fox News, said Trump and Kemp must unite because Georgia will play an important role in determining the race between the former president and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Georgia's there for the taking. I think Gov. Kemp was a great governor, lowering taxes, less regulation. I think if you voted for Kemp, and you want to vote for Harris, that makes no sense," Graham said.

"I'm hoping that President Trump and Gov. Kemp can repair the damage to win Georgia, a state, if we win, we're going to go well on our way to winning 270 electoral votes. If we lose Georgia, it could be a very long night."

During his rally at Atlanta, Georgia, Trump responded to a social media post by Kemp, who was critical of the former president's verbal attacks.

"I got him [elected] by doing mass rallies … I really worked hard," Trump told the crowd about the governor. "He's the most disloyal guy, I think, I've ever seen.

"Somewhere he went bad. And you know what? Your numbers in Georgia are very average. Your crime numbers. You're economic numbers. All of your numbers. You're very average," Trump told his supporters. "You can do a lot better, and you'll do a lot better with a better governor."

Shortly before Trump spoke, Kemp fired back at Trump after the former president criticized his record.

"My focus is on winning this November and saving our country from Kamala Harris and the Democrats — not engaging in petty personal insults, attacking fellow Republicans, or dwelling on the past. You should do the same, Mr. President, and leave my family out of it," Kemp posted on X.

Kemp was responding to a post by Trump earlier in the day.

"Brian Kemp should focus his efforts on fighting Crime, not fighting Unity and the Republican Party," the former president wrote on X.