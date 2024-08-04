Trump Targets Brian Kemp at Rally: 'Most Disloyal'

Former President Donald Trump told Georgia supporters on Saturday night that Gov. Brian Kemp was "the most disloyal guy" he had ever seen.

Trump, speaking during his rally at Atlanta, Georgia, responded to a social media post by Kemp, who was critical of the former president's verbal attacks.

"I got him [elected] by doing mass rallies … I really worked hard," Trump told the crowd about the Republican governor. "He's the most disloyal guy, I think, I've ever seen."

After briefly commenting on Kemp's wife Marty, Trump continued blasting the governor.

"Somewhere he went bad. And you know what? Your numbers in Georgia are very average. Your crime numbers. You're economic numbers. All of your numbers. You're very average," Trump told his supporters. "You can do a lot better, and you'll do a lot better with a better governor."

Shortly before Trump spoke, Kemp fired back at Trump after the former president criticized his record.

"My focus is on winning this November and saving our country from Kamala Harris and the Democrats — not engaging in petty personal insults, attacking fellow Republicans, or dwelling on the past. You should do the same, Mr. President, and leave my family out of it," Kemp posted on X.

Kemp was responding to a post by Trump earlier in the day that called the governor's record into question.

"Brian Kemp should focus his efforts on fighting Crime, not fighting Unity and the Republican Party," Trump wrote on X.

"His Crime Rate in Georgia is terrible, his Crime Rate in Atlanta is the worst, and his Economy is average. He should be seeking unity, not retribution, especially against the man that got him the nomination through endorsement and, without whom, he could never have beaten Stacey Abrams," Trump posted.

Trump's post claimed Kemp and his wife did not believe the Athens, Georgia, native could be elected governor.

"I said, 'I'm telling you, you're going to win.' Then he won, he was happy, and his wife said, 'Thank you Sir, we'll never be able to make this up to you!'"

Trump said now Kemp's wife says she will not endorse him for president and plans to write in her husband's name. Trump said he doesn't want either of their endorsements in the post.

"They're the ones who got Fani Willis and her boyfriend all 'jazzed up' and ready to go. He could have ended that travesty with a phone call, but he doesn't want to end it because he's a bad guy," he wrote.