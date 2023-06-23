×
Tags: lindsey graham | biden | impeachment | senate

Graham: Senate Won't Oust Biden Without Due Process

By    |   Friday, 23 June 2023 10:17 PM EDT

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said any potential impeachment of President Joe Biden would not lead to removal in the Senate if due process were ignored.

Appearing Friday on NewsNation, Graham criticized some House Republicans for trying to model Democrats in 2019 and 2021, when former President Donald Trump was impeached twice without hearings being held.

"What's being done in the House to go straight to the floor with articles of impeachment — we criticized the Democrats for not giving Trump any due process," Graham said. "So I think this is dead on arrival."

He specifically pointed back to the late 1990s, when House Republicans allowed a hearing to be held before moving forward with the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton.

"It's important that we follow the process," Graham said. "And if you believe that President Biden has done something this impeachable, take it through the committee, give him a chance to respond, and we'll see what happens."

The senator's comments arrive after Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo. introduced a privileged resolution to force a vote within two days on impeaching Biden over his handling of the crisis at the southern border.

After failing to receive the support of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, her resolution was referred to the House Judiciary and Homeland Security committees, where it will likely die.

"Throwing something on the floor actually harms the investigation that we're doing right now," McCarthy said of Boebert's proposal, noting the current probes by the Oversight and Judiciary panels.

